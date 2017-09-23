Former Quebec minister Jérôme Choquette, laid to rest in Montreal

The funeral for former Quebec justice minister Jérôme Choquett, was held at the Saint-Enfant-Jesus Church in Montreal on Saturday afternoon.

Friends, family and friends paid their final respects to Choquette, who died Sept. 1 at the age of 89, following a bout of pneumonia.

He was known for his role during the 1970 October Crisis, when he served as justice minister under premier Robert Bourassa.

In that role, he held the first government news conference after the abduction of British diplomat James Cross.

He is also credited with the creation of the small claims court, and it was Choquette who introduced a bill to establish the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.

Long-time friend Hubert Lavigne said he first crossed paths with Choquette on the tennis court 40 years ago.

Lavigne credited Choquette’s stubbornness for getting him through the more difficult moments, such as the October Crisis.

“He was a stubborn man, when he had something in mind, he didn’t budge,” he said.

Gilbert Choquette, for his part, remembers his brother as a person who believed in justice above all.

“It is justice to which we must bow, not the Prime Minister or the government,” he said, adding that his propensity for telling the truth didn’t always make him friends.

Choquette also praised his brother’s generosity.

“He was of impeccable honesty and whenever he could, he worked for free,” he said.

In the end, Choquette feels his brother came to be appreciated for who he really was, “a friendly man.”