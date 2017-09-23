Swift Current Broncos spoil Saskatoon Blades’ party with 5-2 win

The Swift Current Broncos used a big third period to upend the Saskatoon Blades 5-2 on the opening night of the 2017-18 Western Hockey League (WHL) season.

The Blades held a 2-1 lead entering the final frame but Riley Stotts tied the game 3:43 in before Connor Chaulk scored the eventual winner at the 12:21 mark. Swift Current added a pair of empty-net goals to seal the deal.

The Broncos outshot the Blades 15-7 in the third period and 32-25 overall.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades deal Logan Flodell, acquire Ryan Kubic

Saskatoon opened the scoring 13:46 into the game when Caleb Fantillo hammered a one-timer past Broncos rookie netminder Joel Hofer. Mark Rubinchik and Lukus MacKenzie drew the assists as the Blades led 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Just 51 seconds into the second period Swift Current equalized on the rush as Sahvan Khaira fed Glenn Gawdin for a tap-in at the side of the Blades net. Saskatoon would go back on top on Bradley Goethals’ first goal with the Bridge City Bunch. The 19-year-old forward was acquired from the Everett Silvertips during the off-season.

WATCH BELOW: Special ceremony at Saskatoon Blades game to honour former captain Bruce Gordon

Blades goaltender Ryan Kubic, in his first start with the team after being acquired from the Vancouver Giants earlier in the week, made 27 saves in a losing effort. Hofer stopped 23 Saskatoon shots en route to his first career WHL win.

The Blades don’t play again until next Friday when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers. The Broncos visit the Regina Pats on Wednesday.