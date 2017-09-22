Airshow London cleared for take-off

Airshow London officially opened its gates to the public Friday afternoon.

But between practice flights, skydiving opportunities and school trips — there’s been plenty of action for the past few days at the London International Airport.

The Snowbirds, the U.S. National Guard’s A10s and the Royal Canadian Air Force’s search and rescue planes were among military crafts who prepared for this weekend’s events, drawing people’s attention to the sky starting Thursday with the mechanical sound of their engines and wings, slicing through the air above London.

“They were really high in the sky. Then the next thing I know, they’re coming down to the ground.”

Hannah Freyer, an 11-year-old on a school trip to Airshow London with her mother, described air demonstrations taking place throughout Friday.

“It was loud. But it wasn’t that loud,” she said, standing in line to check out the inside of the massive Airbus KC-30A, flown from across the globe by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Before the craft was opened up for tours, Mayor Matt Brown presented RAAF’s pilot and crew with a plaque for having traveled the furthest to reach London’s show.

“Our original mission was to bring across participants from the Australian contingent for the Invictus games, being held currently in Toronto,” explained RAAF co-pilot, Ben Howlett.

They landed in Toronto two days ago, and flew into London Friday morning. It’s the second time Howlett said he’s been in Canada.

“I skiied Canada one time, Big White [in Kelowna, B.C.]. It was a wonderful experience, the Canadians were really lovely, so I’m looking forward to a lot more Canadian hospitality while we’re here.”

Although excited to shake hands and welcome the Austalian crew to London, the real excitement for Brown took place a few hours before. That’s when he jumped out of a plane 11,000 ft. in the air, strapped into a parachute with a member of the Canadian Armed Force’s parachute team, the Skyhawks.

Having skydived w/@MayorMattBrown the past 2 years at @AirshowLondon, Warrant Officer Steve Ouimet discussed mayor’s jump progress this AM. pic.twitter.com/7PDb4EipOr — AM980 London News (@AM980News) September 22, 2017

It was difficult to even breathe during the initial 45 second free fall, Brown explained.

But once he pulled the Canadian flag printed parachute, he was able to take in a spectacular view of the city during the roughly eight minute descent.

“You could make out downtown. You could make out the skyline. I recognized a number of buildings. And now that I think about it, I didn’t actually look for city hall,” he laughed.

The Skyhawk’s second-in-command, Warrant Officer Steve Ouimet, has jumped in tandem with Brown the past two years now.

“The second jump went pretty well if I compare with his first jump last year. So this year he was able to pull the chute for us, and he was a pretty good passenger today.”

Airshow London runs through until Sunday, and is the biggest event of its kind in Canada, as well as the the third largest airshow in North America.

The “no drone zone” around the London airport has been expanded to 16 kilometres for the duration of the airshow.

CLOSED AND RESTRICTED ROADS

Numerous streets will be closed or restricted to traffic during this event. Only authorized and emergency vehicles will be allowed entry. Streets closed will include:

– Crumlin Road North of Oxford Street (Authorized Traffic Only)

– Robins Hill Road between Huron Street and Rebecca Road (Closed) *

– Robins Hill Road between Huron Street and Crumlin Road (Local Traffic Only)

– Huron Street East of Robins Hill Road to venue (Local Traffic Only)

– Creamery Road North of Dundas Street (Closed)

– Rebecca Road between Robins Hill Road and Eveyln Drive (Closed)

– Evelyn Drive between Rebecca Road and Nissouri Road (Closed)

*Note: Authorized traffic to Forest City National Golf Course can access from Huron Street.