Body of 2nd passenger killed in small plane crash near Goderich, Ont. found: police

The body of a missing occupant of a small plane that crashed near Goderich, Ont., earlier this week has been found, according to police.

A two-seat Cessna 150 J crashed Wednesday evening near the Goderich Municipal “Sky Harbour” Airport, shortly after emergency responders received calls from witnesses reporting an airplane flying in distress near the airport.

A coordinated land and water search and recovery operation has been underway since Wednesday, which involved provincial and municipal authorities.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police’s dive crew located the “heavily damaged” plane in Lake Huron, Friday morning.

The body of a man was found at the scene and has since been identified as Edward Grodecki, 62, from Oakville, Ont.

Police located the body of the other occupant of the plane, 36-year old Veronica Draghici of Brampton, Ont., early Thursday morning a short distance away from the plane’s crash site, about one-and-a-half kilometres from the shoreline.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board, which is working with the OPP and the coroner’s office, police said.