Liberal transparency bill isn’t as transparent as promised: opposition

OTTAWA — The Conservatives and NDP are coming out against the Trudeau government’s new access to information bill, saying it falls short of Liberal promises to increase transparency.

Opposition MPs are assailing the Liberals for backpedalling on a campaign promise to fully apply the Access to Information Act to ministerial offices.

READ MORE: Liberals hiding behind outdated access to information laws, commissioner says

They also say the bill – introduced in June and debated today in the House of Commons – fails to narrow the many exemptions in the law that allow federal agencies to keep files under wraps.

WATCH: NDP call for tax reform review to include big businesses

The access act, which took effect in 1983, allows people who pay $5 to ask for everything from internal federal audits and meeting minutes to correspondence and studies.

READ MORE: Bills on Access to Information, national security measures to cap spring sitting of Parliament

The law is often criticized as slow, ineffective and out of date.

Treasury Board President Scott Brison touts the government bill as the first substantial revision of the act.