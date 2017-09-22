Puerto Rican dam fails in San Juan after Maria leaves devastation; evacuation in place

A dam in the northern part of Puerto Rico has failed, prompting evacuations in the territory that was already devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The National Weather Service in San Juan said Friday the northwestern municipalities of Isabela and Quebradillas, home to about 70,000 people, were being evacuated because a nearby dam was failing.

IN PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico in utter devastation

Puerto Rico faced another night of darkness Friday, two days after Hurricane Maria hurled rain and wind at the U.S. territory and knocked out its electricity grid. Residents feared power could be out for weeks – or even months – and wondered how their battered island would cope.

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. Busses are currently evacuating people from the area as quickly as they can #prwx — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 22, 2017