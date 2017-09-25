Bob Layton editorial: Yo momma!

This might seem funny to some, if it wasn’t so very dangerous.

The leaders of North Korea and the United States insulting each other, unable to find an intelligent comeback.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says ‘madman’ Kim Jong Un ‘will be tested like never before!’

President Trump with his itchy Twitter finger calls Kim Jong Un a rocket man on a suicide mission.

Trump calls him a madman.

Kim calls Trump a deranged dotard – that basically means you’re old and senile.

If this was your younger years in a schoolyard you’d expect one of them to say, “It takes one to know one” or verbally attack the other’s mother.

READ MORE: ‘Madman’ vs. ‘dotard’: A timeline of war of words between Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un

I’m waiting for them to insult each other with lines I saw on various websites.

One might say of the other’s hair, “Luckily for you, mirrors can’t laugh.”

The other might respond, “Do you comb your hair that way so the horns don’t show?”

Madman. Dotard. Rocket man. Deranged.

READ MORE: North Korea likens Donald Trump to a ‘barking dog’ in wake of UN speech

Name calling is said to be the last refuge of those who have no argument.

Unfortunately, in this case, it’s not their last refuge, they each have something beyond name calling.

Nuclear missiles.

Let me know what you think about that.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.