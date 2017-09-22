Weather
September 22, 2017 2:34 pm
Updated: September 22, 2017 4:35 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: colder than normal fall forecast!

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Cool start to fall in Saskatoon's weather forecast as the long-range fall and winter outlook starts to become clearer. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains.

A A

Story highlights

Sizzling summer 2017

Fall 2017 outlook

Scattered rainshowers Friday

Cloudy and cool start to fall

Cool start to fall, but what is the overall trend expected to be heading into winter?

Sizzling Summer

Saskatoon saw more sizzling heat this summer than we have in years.

The city spiked up into the 30s a total of 16 times in 2017, that’s over five times the three days we saw last year!

Saskatoon saw more 30-degree days in 2017 than the city has seen in years.

SkyTracker Weather

On average, the Bridge City sees 13 days of 30 degree heat in a year.

Precipitation-wise, the season was well below normal with less than half of our normal rain throughout the period.

Temperatures were an average of half a degree warmer than normal in meteorological summer (June, July and August) 2017.

SkyTracker Weather

September has seen near normal rain with the heaviest one-day rain event the city has seen in years reported on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Severe weather-wise, a total of 10 tornadoes were reported in the province, when on average we see approximately 14.

Saskatchewan had a below normal number of tornadoes reported in 2017.

SkyTracker Weather

Fall Forecast

Seasonal forecasting is tricky, however there are early indications of cooler than normal waters off the coast of Peru, which would hint at a colder than normal season ahead.

The National Weather Service in the United States has issued a La Niña watch, which means there is an increasing chance (~55 per cent to 60 per cent) of a La Niña to develop in the fall and winter.

Sea Surface Temp Anomalies were near-to-below average across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean and above average in the western Pacific over the past four weeks.

Courtesy National Weather Service

What that would mean for central Saskatchewan if it does develop, is that cooler than normal temperatures would be expected on average into winter.

That isn’t to say that we won’t see warmer than normal days, but when averaging out multiple months of data, this would just be the overall trend.

The long range outlook is hinting toward a colder than normal second half of fall and start to winter.

SkyTracker Weather

At this point there are no strong precipitation-trends apparent in either direction.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Frost started the final morning of summer in Saskatoon as temperatures dipped back to -1 overnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A few spatterings of light rainshowers passed through the city this morning as we rose up into mid-single digits.

Fall officially starts in Saskatchewan at 2:01 p.m. and will be run in with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers for the remainder of the day as we aim for a daytime high just into low double digits.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers will continue into Friday night as we cool back toward the freezing mark with a risk of frost.

Saturday

The first full day of fall will kick off on a cloudy note on Saturday with a slight chance of showers or drizzle throughout the morning and afternoon.

The upper trough we sat in all week will also keep conditions cool, but we should be able to make it up to a daytime high just into low double digits again.

Upper trough lingers through the beginning of the first weekend of fall in Saskatchewan.

SkyTracker Weather

Sunday

Some clouds are expected at times during the day on Sunday with some sunny breaks also possible, especially in the afternoon.

As the cool upper trough pushes east a bit, we should also manage to get a bit warmer with an afternoon high flipping up into the low teens after starting off around the freezing mark with a risk of frost in the morning.

A risk of frost is in the forecast Sunday morning in Saskatoon.

SkyTracker Weather

Work Week Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud will kickoff the first full work week of fall before clouds with a risk of rain return on Tuesday with daytime highs in the mid teens both days.

An upper ridge of high pressure returns central Saskatchewan to warmer weather for the end of the first full week of fall.

SkyTracker Weather

Warmer air will finally move back in for the rest of the week as an upper ridge brings us back into some more sunshine and daytime highs bumping up into the upper teens.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Brian Borisko took this Your Saskatchewan photo for September 22 at Lower Fishing Lake:

Brian Borisko took this Your Saskatchewan photo for September 22 at Lower Fishing Lake.

Brian Borisko / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cloud
Cold Weather
Drizzle
Fall
Fall outlook
La Nina
Rain
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
SkyTracker Weather
Summer

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News