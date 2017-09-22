Nova Scotia could see some rough surf, gusty winds as tropical storm Jose chugs past

A weakening post-tropical storm Jose could bring some gusty winds and rough surf to Nova Scotia as it chugs west.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says the system is forecast to drift slowly offshore, well southwest of the province, before making a turn southeastward Saturday.

The centre says the storm has maximum sustained winds of 85 k/h and will take a couple of days to dissipate completely.

Winds could gust up to 50 km/h over coastal areas around Yarmouth and Shelburne counties, but will quickly diminish.

Rough surf along the Atlantic coast is also expected to subside, with swells up to two metres on the coasts of Shelburne and Queens counties.

The centre says people should be careful along the coast due to the risk of dangerous rip currents.