Police cruiser involved in crash in Port Coquitlam

A crash on Lougheed Highway shut down traffic at one Port Coquitlam intersection Friday morning.

The crash, involving a police cruiser, happened just before 6 a.m. in the westbound lane at Coast Meridan Road and Lougheed. The police officer was responding to a call at the time.

Traffic around the crash site was being re-routed, backing things up during the morning commute, but the area has since re-opened.

At this time the circumstances leading up to the collision remain under investigation.

Coquitlam RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Both the driver and the officer were taken to hospital with minor injuries and a full recovery is expected for both, say RCMP.

If you were a witness to this collision and have not already spoken with police you are asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.