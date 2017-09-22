Politics
September 22, 2017 5:38 am

Trial of aides accused of deleting Ontario gas-plant emails finally set to start

By Staff The Canadian Press

David Livingston, chief of staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty, arrives at court in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Livingston and his deputy Laura Miller face allegations they illegally destroyed documents related to a government decision to scrap two gas plants ahead of 2011 provincial election.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
TORONTO – The so-called gas-plants trial of two former senior Ontario political aides is expected to finally get underway in earnest in Toronto today.

A computer forensics expert for the prosecution is slated to be the first witness.

The trial of David Livingston and Laura Miller was to have started a week ago, but wrangling over disclosure got in the way.

The senior aides to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty have pleaded not guilty to charges of breach of trust, mischief, and unlawful use of a computer.

The charges relate to the destruction of emails about McGuinty’s decision to scrap two gas plants ahead of the 2011 provincial election.

Judge Timothy Lipson is presiding over what is expected to be a six-week trial in Ontario court.

