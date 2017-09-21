Rescue dog Frida is assisting relief efforts in Mexico following massive earthquake

A seven-year-old Labrador retriever has become something of a social sensation after joining a search and rescue unit in Mexico following the nation’s second massive earthquake in under a month.

Quartz reports that Frida is a seasoned first-responder, being part of a military unit that’s been deployed to several disaster zones. Before being sent to the scene of Mexico’s most recent earthquake, Quartz states that Frida was credited with saving the lives of over 50 people.

Frida belongs to the Canine Unit of the Marine Secretariat of Mexico, and has already rescued several people that were trapped under buildings that collapsed during the quake.

Su valiosa ayuda y amor por el ser humano, hacen que de su máximo esfuerzo para salvar vidas #perrosrescatistas pic.twitter.com/jpidngFREV — SEMAR México (@SEMAR_mx) September 21, 2017

She also lent her paws to the relief efforts following the earthquake in Mexico on September 7, where she assisted in rescuing 12 people. Frida’s participation in rescue efforts this past week were recognized by the Office of the President of Mexico, on the office’s official Twitter account.

Ella es #Frida, pertenece a la @SEMAR_mx y ha ayudado a salvar 52 vidas en distintos desastres naturales a nivel nacional e internacional. pic.twitter.com/iLy87aCRFX — Presidencia México (@PresidenciaMX) September 13, 2017

“This is Frida. She belongs to SEMAR and has helped save 52 lives in various natural disasters at national and international levels,” the tweet from early in September says.

Most recently, Frida was stationed at the collapse of the Enrique Rébsamen school in Mexico City, where 21 children and four adults were found dead. In addition to quakes in Mexico, Frida has been an active member of disaster relief teams in Honduras, Ecuador and Haiti.

The most recent earthquake in Mexico hit the region at a magnitude of 7.1, and has so far left 273 people dead as rescuers continue searching for trapped survivors, following an 8.1 earthquake that hit Mexico less than a month ago.