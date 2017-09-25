Burpees for a good cause at Calgary’s Chinook CrossFit

Fitness enthusiasts are invited to take part in Burpees for Breath on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Chinook CrossFit.

The event is a fundraiser for cystic fibrosis that will see participants do as many burpees as possible in seven minutes; two minutes for kids.

One of those taking part is the owner of Chinook CrossFit, who has only 25 per cent lung capacity due to cystic fibrosis, but still works out every day.

Nicki Perkins is convinced her years-long commitment to exercise has kept her lungs as healthy as possible, postponing the point when she was put on the lung-transplant list.

Although she is now on the transplant list, her condition is considered stable.

You can find Perkins on the rowing machine daily as she continues her battle to keep cystic fibrosis at bay.

For more information about Burpees for Breath, you can check out the Summit Foundation website here. This is the fifth annual Burpees for Breath event.