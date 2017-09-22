Bob Layton editorial: Your opinion matters

It’s Friday – let’s see what’s on your mind.

As we head for the civic election, Wes is not happy that his property taxes have doubled in 10 years. He says we need new blood with prudent qualities.

About speeding, Alden says he loves it when cars get pulled over in school zones. Lee asks if you would be able to live with yourself if you killed a child.

Rob’s last speeding ticket was $320. He says hiding photo radar cameras just brings in cash.

Pam quit speeding after a $120 ticket. Photo radar slowed her down.

Susan quit speeding after sending in money she could have used on herself.

Mike worries people are so scared they’re watching the speedometer instead of the road.

Brayden asks what is so unclear that people don’t understand that driving over the posted speed limit is speeding?

Derek says it seems for some the posted speed limit is just a suggestion.

Jordy says he’ll never stop speeding.

Let me know what you think and have a great weekend.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.