September 21, 2017 12:47 pm

Man faces more than 120 charges in Oshawa stolen cheque scam: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham regional police say an alleged scam involving stolen cheques operated between November 2016 and this month.

OSHAWA, Ont. – A 26-year-old man is facing more than 120 charges in what police describe as a fraud scam involving stolen cheques.

Durham regional police say the scam allegedly operated between November 2016 and this month.

Police allege the man or associates would steal cheques from people who primarily lived in the Oshawa, Ont., area, sometimes from inside homes or from unlocked vehicles.

They allege the man would forge signatures on the cheques, then distribute them to others for deposit and take a cut of the cash once it was eventually withdrawn.

Charges against the man include 42 counts of fraud under $5,000, fraud over $5,000, and 37 counts of uttering forged documents.

The investigation continues.

