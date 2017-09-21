SIU investigating crash between taxi and police cruiser in Brampton

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s looking into a collision between a taxi and a Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton that left one man with serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the crash happened on Wednesday around 2 p.m. when both vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive.

The SIU said a 30-year-old male passenger in the taxi was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One investigator, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist has been assigned to the case.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The SIU is also looking for video evidence related the crash.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone has been killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.