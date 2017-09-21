Canada
Update: Police locate missing Burlington man with dementia

Bahadur Sanghera, 74, was last seen on foot in area of Cumberland Avenue and Fairview Street and has a distinctive long, black and gray beard.

Update: Halton Police have located Bahadur Sanghera in good health, walking in the area of Dundas St and Sutton Drive.

Halton Police are asking for your help in finding a missing 74-year old Burlington man.

Bahadur Sanghera was last seen on foot in the area of Cumberland Avenue and Fairview Street and has a distinctive long, black and gray beard.

Sanghera suffers from dementia and sometimes becomes disoriented.

If you see him, call Halton Police.

 

