Update: Police locate missing Burlington man with dementia
Update: Halton Police have located Bahadur Sanghera in good health, walking in the area of Dundas St and Sutton Drive.
Halton Police are asking for your help in finding a missing 74-year old Burlington man.
Bahadur Sanghera was last seen on foot in the area of Cumberland Avenue and Fairview Street and has a distinctive long, black and gray beard.
Sanghera suffers from dementia and sometimes becomes disoriented.
If you see him, call Halton Police.
