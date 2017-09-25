Those Old Radio Shows September 25 – October 1

Mon, Sept 25



Hour 1: The Shadow – Sabotage X Minus 1 – The Snowball Effect Ep. 64

Hour 2: The Aldrich Family – Homer’s Party Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Food of Death Matter

Tue, Sept 26



Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – After the Thin Man N/A

Hour 2: Suspense – Double Entry Gunsmoke – Chester’s Hanging

Wed, Sept 27



Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Rod Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber Changes His Name

Hour 2: Jack Benny – Snow White and the Seven Gangsters Inner Sanctum – Murder Profit

Thu, Sept 28



Hour 1: Gunsmoke – Young Love Barry Craig – Case of Lost Lila Thorne

Hour 2: The Lone Ranger – Indian Agent Kidnapped The Silent Men – The Torch Ep. 22

Fri, Sept 29





Hour 1: The Whistler – Bridge on Black Mountain Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber Gets Stuck in Fresh Pavement

Hour 2: The Campbell Play House – The Green Goddess N/A

Sat, Sept 30



Hour 1: Jack Benny – Preparing for New York Dragnet – The Big Cup

Hour 2: The Great Gildersleeve – A Southern Bell Moves in Next Door Suspense – Murder off Key

Hour 3: The Life of Riley – Riley’s Jilted Sister Visits Lights Out – He Dug it Up

Sun, Oct 1



Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The Devils Share Ep. 25 The Aldrich Family – Father Cooks Dinner

Hour 2: The Lone Ranger – Railroad Bridge Our Miss Brooks – Woman Driver

Hour 3: Inner Sanctum – Corridor of Doom Gunsmoke – Poor Pearl