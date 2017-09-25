Old Radio Shows 630CHED
September 25, 2017 6:00 am
Updated: September 25, 2017 6:09 pm

Those Old Radio Shows September 25 – October 1

By Radio operator  Global News
A A

Mon, Sept 25

Hour 1: The Shadow – Sabotage     X Minus 1 – The Snowball Effect Ep. 64  
Hour 2: The Aldrich Family – Homer’s Party     Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Food of Death Matter 

Tue, Sept 26

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – After the Thin Man     N/A
Hour 2: Suspense – Double Entry     Gunsmoke – Chester’s Hanging 

Wed, Sept 27

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Rod     Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber Changes His Name 
Hour 2: Jack Benny – Snow White and the Seven Gangsters     Inner Sanctum – Murder Profit 

Thu, Sept 28

Hour 1: Gunsmoke – Young Love     Barry Craig – Case of Lost Lila Thorne  
Hour 2: The Lone Ranger – Indian Agent Kidnapped     The Silent Men – The Torch Ep. 22

Fri, Sept 29


Story continues below
Hour 1: The Whistler – Bridge on Black Mountain     Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber Gets Stuck in Fresh Pavement
Hour 2: The Campbell Play House – The Green Goddess     N/A

Sat, Sept 30

Hour 1: Jack Benny – Preparing for New York     Dragnet – The Big Cup       
Hour 2: The Great Gildersleeve – A Southern Bell Moves in Next Door     Suspense – Murder off Key   
Hour 3: The Life of Riley – Riley’s Jilted Sister Visits     Lights Out – He Dug it Up

Sun, Oct 1

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The Devils Share Ep. 25     The Aldrich Family – Father Cooks Dinner   
Hour 2: The Lone Ranger – Railroad Bridge     Our Miss Brooks – Woman Driver
Hour 3: Inner Sanctum – Corridor of Doom     Gunsmoke – Poor Pearl
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News