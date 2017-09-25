Those Old Radio Shows September 25 – October 1
Mon, Sept 25
Hour 1: The Shadow – Sabotage X Minus 1 – The Snowball Effect Ep. 64
Hour 2: The Aldrich Family – Homer’s Party Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Food of Death Matter
Tue, Sept 26
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – After the Thin Man N/A
Hour 2: Suspense – Double Entry Gunsmoke – Chester’s Hanging
Wed, Sept 27
Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Rod Fibber McGee & Molly – Fibber Changes His Name
Hour 2: Jack Benny – Snow White and the Seven Gangsters Inner Sanctum – Murder Profit
Thu, Sept 28
Hour 1: Gunsmoke – Young Love Barry Craig – Case of Lost Lila Thorne
Hour 2: The Lone Ranger – Indian Agent Kidnapped The Silent Men – The Torch Ep. 22
Fri, Sept 29
Hour 2: The Campbell Play House – The Green Goddess N/A
Sat, Sept 30
Hour 1: Jack Benny – Preparing for New York Dragnet – The Big Cup
Hour 2: The Great Gildersleeve – A Southern Bell Moves in Next Door Suspense – Murder off Key
Hour 3: The Life of Riley – Riley’s Jilted Sister Visits Lights Out – He Dug it Up
Sun, Oct 1
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The Devils Share Ep. 25 The Aldrich Family – Father Cooks Dinner
Hour 2: The Lone Ranger – Railroad Bridge Our Miss Brooks – Woman Driver
Hour 3: Inner Sanctum – Corridor of Doom Gunsmoke – Poor Pearl
