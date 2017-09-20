Netflix pulls children’s cartoon after parent spots hidden drawing of penis in episode

A sharp-eyed parent spotted a not-so-wholesome image in an animated children’s show her child was watching on Netflix, and her observation has reportedly led the U.S.-based streaming service to pull the episode from its lineup.

The Mirror reported that concerned mom Chey Robinson was watching an episode of Maya the Bee when she spotted a bit of “naughty graffiti” on a log, which appeared to be adorned with a drawing of a penis.

As The Mirror reported, Chey took to Facebook to point out what she had seen (the Facebook post has since been deleted).

“Please be mindful of what your kids are watching!! I did NOT edit any images whatsoever, this is Maya The Bee, Season 1, Episode 35,” Jackson is reported to have written, adding a screenshot in which a crude drawing of male genitalia is visible on the interior of a hollowed-out log.

“I know I’m not going crazy and i know that something like this shouldn’t be in a kids’ show whatsoever. I’m extremely disgusted by it, there should be no reason my kids have to see something like this,” she continued. “I don’t know if they’re gonna do something about this or what but there’s no reasons why this should be in this show.”

Originally airing in 2012, Maya the Bee is based on a series of children’s books, and is only distributed by Netflix, which didn’t produce the series.

Meanwhile, Variety reported Netflix has pulled the offending episode, but “has yet to make a statement about the penis’ presence or the removal of the episode.”

In addition, Netflix “didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment,” and it’s unclear whether the scene will be edited and the episode made available to stream again.