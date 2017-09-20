Woman using walker dies after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

A woman using a walker has died after being struck by a vehicle in East York on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police had initially received reports that a woman in a wheelchair suffered serious injuries after a vehicle collision at Broadview and Mortimer avenues around 8 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find the woman without vital signs. She was transported by paramedics to a trauma centre in critical condition by an emergency run.

It was later determined the woman was using a walker instead of a wheelchair to cross the road.

Toronto police confirmed about an hour later that she had died in hospital.

Broadview Avenue was closed by police from Mortimer to Fulton Avenues to allow for their investigation.

Update: woman is without vital signs. unit and @torontomedics are OS. Emergency run to a trauma centre to commence soon #GO1709828^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 21, 2017