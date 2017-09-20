Can you name Lethbridge’s current mayor and council?
On Oct. 16, Lethbridge residents can cast their ballots in the municipal election. It’s an opportunity to shape the way our city will look in the present and into the future. In the last municipal election in 2013, only 29 per cent of eligible citizens decided to vote. Our Matt Battochio took to the Lethbridge streets this week to ask residents if they can name the current mayor and council.
