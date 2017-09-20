3-year-old Calgary cancer patient Greta Marofke has passed away

A three-year-old cancer patient whose story captured national attention earlier this year has died.

“The most beautiful, fantastic, sweet precious girl left us early this morning,” said an update posted on the Greta’s Guardians Facebook page Wednesday morning.

“Greta took her last breath snuggled between her Mama and Dada. The pain we feel is unbearable and words cannot express how much we already miss her, but we know our girl is no longer suffering. Our hearts are broken and we will never be the same.”

Greta Marofke was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer shortly before her second birthday. The cancer was initially sent into remission but when the disease returned, doctors told her parents a liver transplant would be her only option.

When transplant teams in Alberta and Ontario refused to do the surgery in Canada, Marofke’s story gained media attention across the country.

Marofke eventually received a liver transplant earlier this year while under the supervision of a pediatric liver cancer specialist at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Because the surgery was done outside of Canada’s health system, the family was told they would have to pay for it out-of-pocket.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with medical bills; so far over $300,000 has been donated.

Although the transplant was a success, an MRI later revealed the cancer had spread to the little girl’s lungs.

Marofke spent much of the past summer enjoying time with her family. Her mother, Lindsay Marofke, told Global News back in July that Greta was feeling healthy and full of energy.

She attended a special day camp operated for kids with cancer and their siblings in late July and in August, her family travelled to California on a special wish trip courtesy of the Children’s Wish Foundation. On that trip, Marofke’s wish to meet Disney princess Moana was granted.

According to the Greta’s Guardian’s Facebook page, Marfoke’s health began declining soon after returning home from that trip.

On Sept. 2, an update on the page said Marofke had been hospitalized with fever and vomiting. On Sept. 13, another update said Marofke was living at Rotary Flames House, a pediatric hospice in Calgary.

On that day, her family thanked supporters and encouraged everyone to enjoy time with those they loved.