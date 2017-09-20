Linda Hamilton returning to ‘Terminator’ franchise, rejoining Arnold Schwarzenegger

She’ll be back.

Linda Hamilton, the underrated hero of the original Terminator movie and the blockbuster follow-up Terminator 2: Judgment Day, is returning to the franchise. She’s joining Canadian director James Cameron (who helmed both of the first two movies) and action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger, so it promises to be an explosive reunion. Paramount Pictures and production company Skydance Media are creating the new film.

Cameron made the announcement about Hamilton at a private event celebrating Terminator, saying, “As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become… return.”

“There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an example of that for women,” he continued, making reference to the multitude of aging male action heroes in cinema. By the sounds of it, Cameron is alluding to a movie where Hamilton is the no-nonsense butt-kicker, not just Schwarzenegger alone.

While Cameron himself is not directing the film — the honours for this one go to Deadpool director Tim Miller — he’ll be involved in the production. Currently, Cameron is busy putting together the Avatar sequels, but it’s the first time he’s returning to the franchise he helped create.

Based on a story written by Cameron, he and Miller put their heads together to craft an overarching saga that can either be a standalone film or one that can be stretched into a trilogy, as is the tradition nowadays in cinema.

Schwarzenegger will be appearing in the new film, but it’s unclear in what capacity. Cameron and Miller are indicating that the new movie will be a sequel to Judgment Day.



“We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centrepiece of the new story,” Cameron said. “We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we’ll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it.”

In the franchise, Hamilton played Sarah Connor, the mother of future military leader John Connor. Hamilton famously beefed up for the second installment of the franchise and is known as one of the most badass women in sci-fi/action movie history.

Hamilton and Cameron had no part to play in the 2003, 2009 and 2015 Terminator movies. Once married to each other (in the 90s), the pair seems to have no animosity as they embark on this project together.