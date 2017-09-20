Hillary Clinton criticizes Trump’s ‘very dark, dangerous’ speech at the UN

During her appearance on The Late Show Tuesday night, Hillary Clinton criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s “dark, dangerous” speech before the United Nations General Assembly, in which he called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man” and threatened to “totally destroy” the country if it continued to pose a threat to the United States and its allies.

“Did you happen to see the president’s speech at the UN today?” Colbert asked Clinton.

“I thought [Trump’s speech] was very dark, dangerous, not the kind of message that the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering,” Clinton told Colbert. “You are both required to stand up for the values of what we believe in, democracy and opportunity, as a way to demonstrate clearly the United States remains the beacon that we want it to be.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s UN speech highlights: ‘Rocket Man,’ North Korea and some countries ‘going to hell’

Clinton went on to say that she would have liked to see Trump take a more “diplomatic” approach rather than promoting the possibility of a violent response.

“What I’d hope the president would have said, was something along the lines of ‘we view this as dangerous to our allies, to the region and even to our country,'” she said. “‘We call on all nations to work with us to try and end the threat posed by Kim Jong Un.'”

Clinton continued, “And not call him ‘Rocket Man,’ the old Elton John song. But to say, ‘clearly we will not tolerate any attacks on our friends or ourselves.'”

READ MORE: Democratic senator tells Donald Trump to ‘grow up and do your job’ after Hillary Clinton tweet

“You should lead with diplomacy,” Clinton said. “You should lead with the commitment to try and avoid conflict however you can.”

WATCH: UN Ambassador Nikki Haley defended the President’s remarks at the UN, saying Trump struck the right balance

Colbert switched topics to Clinton’s campaign memoir, titled What Happened. “One of the things you say in the book is that in recovering from this and while writing the book, you leaned heavily on Chardonnay,” he said.

“Would you care for a…?” Colbert asked as he pulled out two wine glasses and a bottle of Chardonnay.

“Yeah, absolutely. There were a few other things but this helped,” Clinton said while laughing and pointing at the Chardonnay.

Watch Clinton on The Late Show in the video above.