3 more charged in Guelph homecoming investigation, bringing arrests to 15

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Three more people are facing charges in connection with September’s rowdy homecoming party near the University of Guelph.

Fifteen people have been arrested so far, and police continue to search for more suspects.

The three new accused have been identified as men from York Region and Hamilton. They each face two counts of assault causing bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.

Twelve people arrested last week each face charges of assault with a weapon, causing a disturbance and two counts of mischief. One man faces an additional charge of assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

All the accused are between the ages of 17 and 26.

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The Sept. 26 party drew up to 15,000 people and resulted in roughly $91,000 in policing costs, a report presented to the Guelph Police Service Board last month showed.

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Video from the event showed partygoers throwing objects into large crowds, while students described glass bottles, metal water bottles, sticks and other debris being hurled through the air.

Some students told Global News they chose to leave when the situation escalated.

Police were out in full force during the gathering and eventually deployed tactical officers to help restore order.

Emergency responders treated multiple people for injuries, including cuts and lacerations, and responded to several intoxication-related medical calls.

The report identified 11 criminal incidents associated with the gathering, including seven assaults, one offensive weapons occurrence, one disturb-the-peace occurrence, one mischief involving public property and one mischief involving a vehicle.

Six arrests were made during the event. Four involved public intoxication, one involved an alleged assault and one involved causing a disturbance.

Roughly 70 provincial offence notices were issued as well, with most involving open liquor.

Four property damage reports were made, including damage to a Guelph Transit bus shelter, two vehicles on Chancellor’s Way and other personal property. Several businesses also filed complaints that remain under investigation, the report said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police have announced they’re forming a working group with the city, the University of Guelph and Guelph General Hospital to help manage large, unsanctioned gatherings.