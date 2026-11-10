Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Terminator
    November 10, 2026 at 3:30 pm

    I’ll be back!

  2. Jeff Mack
    November 10, 2026 at 3:16 pm

    While other parts of Canada are protesting against AI, the rest are to stupid to realize our own governments, provincial and Federal are highly invested using their own money to make them rich. They’ve been screwing the Tax Payers for years, now they’ll screw them for even more when their Utilities go up in cost and their water runs thin. All of Canada should be loud and pissed about this ongoing corruption that our Governments are doing to us all.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada joins AI safety declaration but without ‘teeth,’ what can it do?

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted November 10, 2026 2:56 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'AI stocks tumble post-midterms as Canada bets big on AI infrastructure'
AI stocks tumble post-midterms as Canada bets big on AI infrastructure
Thursday was the worst day of trading on the U.S. stock market in nearly two years. U.S. exchanges saw trillions of dollars in losses, largely driven by a sell-off of tech and AI-related stocks following Democrat wins in the House and Senate – many of which campaigned against data centre buildout. Nathaniel Dove looks at how concerns about the midterm outcomes may be to blame - and how that connects to Canada’s tech future.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada has signed on to an international AI safety declaration committing companies and nations to greater information sharing and “early warning systems” to flag “serious cyber and AI control incidents.”

The France-led initiative drew initial endorsements from national governments — including Japan, Norway, the Netherlands and Bahrain — as well as major U.S.-based AI companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft and Canada’s Cohere.

However, experts are skeptical that its voluntary nature and say without teeth, such agreements will not work.

Florian Martin-Bariteau, the director of the University of Ottawa’s Centre for Law, Technology and Society, said in an interview that while non-binding statements do send a signal about the Carney government’s approach to AI, they do not replace the need for serious regulation for the industry.

Martin-Bariteau said you can “go talk to the families in Tumbler Ridge” if you want to know how effective the AI industry’s voluntary standards are.

Story continues below advertisement

“It doesn’t work. The prime minister doesn’t seem to like actual regulators,” Martin-Bariteau said.

“I have nothing against anything in the statement, this is what we need … but if there is no teeth, if there are no people to do the follow-ups, the regulators, it will never work. Because it hasn’t worked before.”

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Critics concerned about privacy with AI health data'
Health Matters: Critics concerned about privacy with AI health data

 

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The non-binding communiqué suggests agreement between governments and frontier AI companies in three general areas: a common risk management framework for the technology’s development, the principles of “responsibility and accountability” for all actors in the “AI ecosystem,” and increased information sharing to flag major threats.

On risk management, signatories said the would work to develop a public repository of non-sensitive information about AI risk assessments, with a standardized format to compare different models — something that would cut through the cryptic warnings AI companies often issue about the danger posed by their own models.

Story continues below advertisement

“Frontier models transcend national borders in their development, deployment and impact, and their opportunities and risks are therefore inherently global,” the statement, released by the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, read.

“We all have a role in protecting our societies while enabling research, innovation and the wider use of AI.”

The declaration also stresses the need for governments to develop legal frameworks that give AI companies “certainty” about their development — as well as protect citizens “in case of large-scale damages.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney and his government have repeatedly touted the potential for AI to drive economic growth and innovation, launching the national “AI for All” strategy in June.

After well-publicized opposition to the construction of AI data centres in Canada and the United States, AI Minister Evan Solomon announced an agreement — again, a completely voluntary one — with leading AI companies to limit the environmental and noise pollution from new data centres, and to work with communities over concerns about the facilities’ water and electricity needs.

Ahead of last week’s federal budget, Carney announced that the federal government would make a $1.6 billion investment in Canadian AI company Cohere.

“We are not waiting for the future of AI to be decided somewhere else by those we don’t know or by whom we don’t trust. We’re building it right here in the right way,” Carney told reporters last month.

Story continues below advertisement

With a file from the Canadian Press.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices