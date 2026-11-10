Cat dies after fire breaks out in basement of Calgary home

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A cat is dead after a fire broke out in the basement of a Calgary home early Tuesday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department said its crews were called to the 100 block of Doverthorn Close SE around 4 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Firefighters noticed smoke showing from a single-family bungalow when they arrived on scene.

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One resident from the home self-evacuated and was assessed by paramedics, the fire department said. Crews rescued two residents from the basement apartment who were transferred to paramedics for care. One cat was found dead.

Crews remained on scene Tuesday to ensure the fire stayed extinguished.

Department spokesperson Alex Kwan told reporters crews didn’t hear smoke alarms going off when they arrived on scene.

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“Typically, a smoke alarm that’s working would be active in that type of fire,” he said.

“If you have two different suites or different families living in different areas of the home, having smoke alarms that are interconnected is critical in that if there is a fire in one area that everyone in the same building is going to be alerted to that.”

An investigation into the cause is underway.