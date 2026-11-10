Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    November 10, 2026 at 9:53 am

    Who cares. It’s the Island

  2. Anonymous
    November 10, 2026 at 8:38 am

    Fuc off, fearmonger prks

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. deluge could bring 250 mm of rain as forecasters predict flooding, landslides

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2026 8:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Hydro crews prepare for weekend of storms'
BC Hydro crews prepare for weekend of storms
WATCH: BC Hydro crews prepare for weekend of storms
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A deluge hitting Vancouver Island and other parts of southwest British Columbia could bring more than 250 millimetres of rain in some places, as forecasters warn of floods and landslides.

Environment Canada has raised orange rainfall warnings in west and central Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky regions, meaning the “severe” storms are likely to cause significant damage and disruption.

The agency says parts of Vancouver Island could see more than 250 millimetres of rain, while Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky regions could see upwards of 160 millimetres.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Parts of Metro Vancouver could receive 120 millimetres, while Haida Gwaii and north Vancouver Island could get wind gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour.

British Columbia’s River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches for much of Vancouver Island and the South Coast, with the worst weather expected to last into Wednesday before tapering off Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s part of a stretch of wild weather that turned deadly over the weekend after the driver of a car was killed Saturday by a falling tree in Surrey, and after the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car Friday during a heavy downpour in Vancouver.

A canoeist remains missing in stormy waters off northern Vancouver Island after their disappearance was reported Friday.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices