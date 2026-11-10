B.C. deluge could bring 250 mm of rain as forecasters predict flooding, landslides

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A deluge hitting Vancouver Island and other parts of southwest British Columbia could bring more than 250 millimetres of rain in some places, as forecasters warn of floods and landslides.

Environment Canada has raised orange rainfall warnings in west and central Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky regions, meaning the “severe” storms are likely to cause significant damage and disruption.

The agency says parts of Vancouver Island could see more than 250 millimetres of rain, while Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky regions could see upwards of 160 millimetres.

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Parts of Metro Vancouver could receive 120 millimetres, while Haida Gwaii and north Vancouver Island could get wind gusts of up to 110 kilometres an hour.

British Columbia’s River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches for much of Vancouver Island and the South Coast, with the worst weather expected to last into Wednesday before tapering off Thursday.

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It’s part of a stretch of wild weather that turned deadly over the weekend after the driver of a car was killed Saturday by a falling tree in Surrey, and after the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car Friday during a heavy downpour in Vancouver.

A canoeist remains missing in stormy waters off northern Vancouver Island after their disappearance was reported Friday.