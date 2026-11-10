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Sports

Teams arrive in Calgary ahead of Grey Cup final

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2026 5:01 am
1 min read
CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston speaks about the Grey Cup during a ceremony in Calgary on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston speaks about the Grey Cup during a ceremony in Calgary on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
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CALGARY – The Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes arrive in Calgary today ahead of Sunday’s 113th Grey Cup showdown.

Edmonton is back in the Grey Cup for this first time since winning its last title in 2015.

The Elks (13-5) finished first in the West Division, ending a five-year playoff drought, then defeated the B.C. Lions 28-16 in Saturday’s division final.

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The Alouettes finished first in the East with a league-best 14-4 record before downing crossover team the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-23 in Saturday’s division final.

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The Elks and Alouettes split their two-game season series, with each team winning at home.

The Grey Cup trophy arrived in Calgary on Monday with traditional bagpipes and a Canadian Forces escort as the dozens of soldiers involved in a deadly fire at CFB Wainwright, southeast of Edmonton, were honoured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.

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