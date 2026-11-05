Raptors sign guard McCullar to two-way deal

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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed Kevin McCullar Jr. to a two-way contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The six-foot-six, 216-pound guard averaged 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and one assist in 21 games as a two-way player with New York last season.

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He also appeared in 14 games with the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League, posting averages of 16.8 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

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The native of San Antonio, Texas, holds career averages of 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 25 games across two seasons with the Knicks.

McCullar was selected 56th overall by Phoenix in the 2024 NBA draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.