Raptors sign guard McCullar to two-way deal

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed Kevin McCullar Jr. to a two-way contract.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The six-foot-six, 216-pound guard averaged 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and one assist in 21 games as a two-way player with New York last season.
He also appeared in 14 games with the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League, posting averages of 16.8 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds.
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The native of San Antonio, Texas, holds career averages of 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 25 games across two seasons with the Knicks.
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McCullar was selected 56th overall by Phoenix in the 2024 NBA draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.
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