SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors sign guard McCullar to two-way deal

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2026 11:12 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed Kevin McCullar Jr. to a two-way contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The six-foot-six, 216-pound guard averaged 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and one assist in 21 games as a two-way player with New York last season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto season seat holders face uncertainty in Ontario with Doug Ford’s ticket resale legislation'
Toronto season seat holders face uncertainty in Ontario with Doug Ford’s ticket resale legislation
Story continues below advertisement

He also appeared in 14 games with the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League, posting averages of 16.8 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The native of San Antonio, Texas, holds career averages of 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 25 games across two seasons with the Knicks.

McCullar was selected 56th overall by Phoenix in the 2024 NBA draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices