Metrolinx sub-contractor charged following Toronto traffic agent death

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Toronto police have charged the driver of a truck that struck and killed a traffic agent at the edge of Thorncliffe Park on Thursday.

Global News has learned the person man was employed as a third-party driver for Metrolinx.

On Friday afternoon, the Toronto police said in a new release that a 33-year-old man from Brampton had been arrested and charged with careless driving causing death.

The collision happened Thursday around 9:02 a.m. at the intersection of Millwood Rd. and Overlea Blvd. after a Kenworth dump truck struck the 44-year-old traffic agent. Life-saving measures were performed, but the man died at the scene.

As a memorial continues to grow, including messages from residents thanking the traffic agent for keeping them safe, questions are also on the rise. Several sources have confirmed the driver of the dump truck was a sub-contractor with Metrolinx, which is working on the Ontario Line in the area.

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Councillor Rachel Chernos Lin who represents the ward, said in a statement that there have been ongoing traffic concerns in the area, particularly related to truck movement and construction-related traffic around the Ontario Line project. Chernos Lin said her office has repeatedly raised concerns and pushed for safety measures to be made by Metrolinx and city staff.

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“It is imperative that we understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident,” she said. “We will be pushing for an urgent review of what additional measures can be implemented to improve safety at this and other nearby intersections.”

2:00 Toronto traffic agent struck and killed by dump truck

Ontario’s Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria told Global News that his ministry is cooperating with police during the investigation.

“This is an absolutely unfortunate incident, but we would absolutely review this and implement any further policies and procedures that would mitigate against any future incidents such as this,” he said.

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This isn’t the first time a truck with ties to the Ontario Line has been involved in a pedestrian related collision.

In February 2025, another dump truck driven by another Metrolinx sub-contractor seriously injured a woman near the Pape Avenue and Mortimer Avenue prompting calls for the transit agency to review its safety plans.

Sarkaria said Friday that several measures were implemented following the 2025 incident.

Councillor Paula Fletcher, who represents the ward where the 2025 incident occurred, said not enough has been done to address the problem.

“[Metrolinx is] supposed to advise every driver that leaves every yard what the safety protocols are every day,” she said, adding that she wanted to know if that had in fact been done ahead of Thursday’s collision.

“I think those safety standards have been relaxed and they need to be tightened up so this never happens again,” Fletcher said.

In a statement, a Metrolinx spokesperson said their thoughts are with all those impacted by the incident.

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“Further updates will be provided as information becomes available and in coordination with Toronto Police Services,” they said.