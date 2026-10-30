Flames goalie Cooley placed on injured reserve

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CALGARY – Calgary Flames goalie Devin Cooley has been placed on injured reserve and is considered week-to-week, head coach Ryan Huska told reporters Friday.

Cooley sustained a lower-body injury during Wednesday’s 4-0 loss in Edmonton when Oilers forward Colton Dach crashed the crease with 12 seconds remaining in the first period.

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The 29-year-old American stopped eight of nine shots before leaving the game and was replaced by Dustin Wolf.

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Cooley had started all four games of Calgary’s recent four-game winning streak, which ended Wednesday. He posted a 1.50 goals-against average and .955 save percentage during that stretch.

The netminder has also drawn attention for his unusual, philosophical post-game interviews, recently explaining that he plays best when his “unconscious brain” does the work.

In other injury news, Huska said forward Brennan Othmann (upper body) is day-to-day, while Connor Zary of the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers underwent knee surgery and is considered week-to-week. The Flames host the Seattle Kraken on Friday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2026.