N.S. university teachers association says premier is using political intimidation

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An association representing university teachers in Nova Scotia is accusing Premier Tim Houston of political intimidation after his office complained to a Toronto professor who had commented on a proposed artificial intelligence data centre.

Houston told reporters on Wednesday he’s glad a staffer in his office sent the complaint to the professor, saying his comments about the $10-billion data centre were wrong.

The Association of Nova Scotia University Teachers says it condemns the premier’s response, calling it a threat to academic freedom.

The premier’s office says it disagrees with the characterization and that it has a productive relationship with academic institutions in the province.

2:27 Legal expert weighs in on calls for regulations surrounding data centre development

The complaint came after Sibo Chen, a communications professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, gave a media interview to CBC News saying that public concerns about the data centre project in Point Tupper, N.S., were valid.

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A communications adviser with the premier’s office sent Chen an email describing his comments as slanted and irresponsible, and copied a CBC News reporter and the chair of Chen’s department.

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The president of the association of university teachers says the premier’s response raises questions about what consequences Nova Scotia academics could face if they challenge provincial projects.

“Government influence over research grants, board appointments and institutional funding gives that concern real weight,” Mathew Reichertz said. “Faculty should never have to fear that sharing their findings could jeopardize their research support or bring pressure on their employer to discipline them.”

Everwind Fuels announced earlier this month that U.S. AI company Anthropic signed a 20-year lease for the data centre, sparking opposition from members of the public.

A petition to stop the development of AI data centres in Nova Scotia on Change.org had over 24,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.