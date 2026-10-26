Transcona incumbent Russ Wyatt facing 4 challengers in Winnipeg election

Voters in Transcona will determine the fate of incumbent Winnipeg city councillor Russ Wyatt when they cast ballots in Wednesday’s municipal election.

Four candidates are trying to replace Wyatt, who is seeking re-election as city councillor for Transcona. The incumbent announced his bid for re-election late last month while facing two counts of sexual assault and other offences from earlier this year.

Speaking to 680 CJOB on Sept. 22, Wyatt said the charges were not a concern among prospective voters in Transcona in an interview on Sept. 22. In a statement to Global News Monday, he positioned himself as “a strong and loyal representative” who has “been through many storms” in life.

Wyatt maintains he has done nothing wrong.

His spot on the council is being challenged by former Winnipeg city councillor Shawn Nason, who represented Transcona from 2018 to 2022. Lora Meseman, Chris Giesbrecht and Nathine Dagdick are also running in the ward.

Story continues below advertisement

Nason said there has been a lack of communication in the ward that has left residents feeling unrepresented.

“I prided myself on being open and communicating with the residents of Transcona, and the call came from many residents that they wanted me back and missed my style of representation,” Nason said.

In his time at city hall, Nason said he gained experience working alongside other levels of government. Since 2022, when he lost to Wyatt by more than 900 votes, Nason said he has become a more well-rounded candidate that is willing to learn and compromise.

“Part of the problem that we’ve had the last four years is we haven’t had someone that’s been willing to listen to the different voices,” he said, adding that he looks forward to the new faces expected at city hall as multiple incumbent candidates outside of Transcona are not in the running in this civic election.

1:44 Long-time incumbent Winnipeg councillors announce they won’t seek re-election

Meseman told Global News she decided to run after seeing the under-funding of recreation centres through an organization she works with.

Story continues below advertisement

“Recreation is so important for our city. I felt really strongly that we needed a voice around the city council table,” she said, also citing a lack of communication from Wyatt as a factor in her decision to run.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“People are frustrated because they don’t understand what’s happening. They’re not hearing back from their councillor. We’re not getting the information that we need and folks feel like they’re not being listened to.”

Giesbrecht wants to be Transcona’s next councillor because, in his words, the city is “declining,” and young people will face the consequences.

“Right now, I see a city that’s declining. It’s in active decline. It’s my future, it’s the future of people in my age range, and no one is coming to save us. We’ve got to save ourselves,” the 31-year-old told Global News in an interview.

His priorities include affordability, improving downtown safety and guiding the ward through its transition as the population becomes younger.

“Water bills just went up. Property taxes go up, and what you get for it seems to go down every year,” Giesbrecht said. He noted that one example of the deterioration of that quality is the revamped Winnipeg Transit system – which he described as a “disaster.”

Dagdick, who is also vying to represent Transcona, said he’s been considering a run for city council since the 2022 election.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve sat and watched Transcona and nothing has changed,” he said. “Everybody thought when Russ Wyatt was reelected it was going to be coming out and bringing Transcona with the rest of the city and not being forgotten. And it’s still being forgotten.”

Many of Transcona’s issues could be managed through collaboration at Winnipeg City Hall, which Dagdick said he believes is difficult for the incumbent.

“Maybe some people may not want to work with him due to his antics at city hall. He’s stubborn sometimes,” he continued.

In response to an interview request, Wyatt provided an emailed statement, in which he said he has “consistently (been) the only member of council who has stood up to the Mayor and EPC (Executive Policy Committee).”

“I am the only candidate that has a clear and strong record of standing up to power and corruption and, if re-elected, shall continue to do so, as I am still a citizen that cares about the future of my community and City.”

He cited his track record, saying he voted against switching Winnipeg Transit’s system, raising water rates and the reopening of Portage Avenue and Main Street.

Wyatt was removed from several city committees after his initial charges were laid last spring. Patrick Troughton, president of CUPE 500, the union that represents City of Winnipeg employees, has previously warned that re-electing Wyatt would mean years of legal drama rather than results.

Story continues below advertisement

Election day is Oct. 28 in Winnipeg.