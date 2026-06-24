Long-time incumbent Winnipeg councillors announce they won’t seek re-election

Send this page to someone via email

With two long-time councillors stepping away from civic politics, there will be at least a couple of fresh faces on Winnipeg’s city council.

Coun. Janice Lukes announced Wednesday she will not be running in the fall after 12 years in office.

“I will forever be honoured from the friendship, support and encouragement that residents have shown me throughout this journey. I have incredible residents at the Waverely West ward,” said Lukes, who was emotional.

Another long-time councillor who’s been elected since 2009 announced last week he would also step aside.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Coun. John Orlikow, 57, said it’s time to move on and for new faces to run.

Experts say they’re watching for potential change in River Heights – Fort Garry, Waverley West, as well as Transcona.

Story continues below advertisement

“The incumbency factor in city council is really hard to overcome if you’re a challenger, so watch for the wards that don’t have a returning politician,” said Christopher Adams, political scientist at University of Manitoba.

Coun. Brian Mayes said he will announce what his plans are on Monday. Coun. Markus Chambers said he’s still evaluating, but not ruling out another run. Coun. Russ Wyatt told Global News he is still determining whether he will run again.

Councillors Ross Eadie, Devi Sharma, Emma Durand-Wood, Jeff Browaty, Matt Allard, Shawn Dobson, Sherri Rollins and Vivian Santos confirmed they will be running.

Coun. Cindy Gilroy did not immediately respond.

Registration for council candidates begins Tuesday.

Watch the video above for the full story.