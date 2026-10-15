Hilary Swank announces she’s pregnant with 3rd child at 52

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Hilary Swank has revealed that she is pregnant with her third child at the age of 52 with her husband Philip Schneider.

The Million Dollar Baby actor shared the news on social media with a video showing the couple and their three-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm, dancing in the dark with glow sticks attached to their bodies.

The video also shows a tiny baby shape outlined in glow sticks on Swank’s baby bump.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December,” she wrote in the caption.

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The news comes three years after Swank and Schneider welcomed their twins. The couple married in August 2018 in Carmel, Calif.

Swank announced that she welcomed her twins in a post on Instagram in April 2023, sharing a photo of herself wearing a bathrobe and facing a sunset while holding her two babies on her chest.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” Swank joked in the caption, before wishing her followers a “Happy Easter!”

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“Posting from pure Heaven,” she wrote, concluding the emoji-filled caption.

Swank first announced that she was pregnant with twins on Good Morning America in 2022.

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“I’m so happy to share it with you, and America, right now. This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom,” Swank said.

“I’m going to be a mom. And not just of one, but of two,” she smiled. “I can’t believe it.”

Earlier this year, the 52-year-old actor spoke with People about having children later in life.

“I knew I wanted kids someday, but I wasn’t planning what that would look like,” she told the outlet. “I know it’s so different for everyone, but for me, if I had had a kid in my 20s or my 30s, I think I’d be a much different parent than I am now.”

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“I have that more kind of ability to really give them my attention in a way that I wouldn’t have as much at that point because it would’ve been pulled between the two in a very distinct way,” she continued. “In my career being so established, I have the ability to kind of step in and step out when I choose, and that is just such a blessing.”

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Swank said that as an older mom, she has “much more patience and bandwidth” to raise her children.

“I’ve done a lot of work on myself,” she added. “One of the things that I feel is important about being your best parenting self is having done that work, so you break any cycles that you don’t want to impart on your children, and I’ve done a lot of that work over time, so I didn’t have to do a lot of catch up with that.”

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Swank was previously married to actor Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007.