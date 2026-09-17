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1 comment

  1. Lol
    September 17, 2026 at 5:00 pm

    This is a day idea and has already failed multiple times. The safety of kids going to school for 3 months in dark should alarm people. The sun not coming up till 8 to 9 am is going to cause depression to skyrocket.

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Politics

B.C. to adopt new time zone code to coincide with permanent year-round daylight time

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2026 4:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC moving to permanent daylight time on March 8th'
BC moving to permanent daylight time on March 8th
FILE: March 8th will be the last time British Columbians will have to change their clocks. The provincial government is making daylight saving time permanent. It's been a long time coming for Tara Holmes from STOP the Time Change BC. We speak with her about the decision, and some of the concerns being raised – Mar 8, 2026
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British Columbia has adopted a new time-zone code to coincide with its decision to remain permanently with year-round daylight time.

The Ministry of Citizens’ Services says in a statement that the province has begun using Pacific time with the abbreviation of PCT for its new time zone.

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The designation replaces the use of Pacific standard time and Pacific daylight time that were previously used, depending on the time of year.

The B.C. government announced in March its plan to remain on daylight time.

Clocks in B.C. are normally turned back in November but they will remain the same, in a move the provincial government says will provide “consistency and fewer disruptions to sleep patterns and daily routines.”

Yukon made the change six years ago, while Alberta followed B.C.’s move this year and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced on Thursday that the province would stay on year-round daylight time.

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