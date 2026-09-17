B.C. to adopt new time zone code to coincide with permanent year-round daylight time

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British Columbia has adopted a new time-zone code to coincide with its decision to remain permanently with year-round daylight time.

The Ministry of Citizens’ Services says in a statement that the province has begun using Pacific time with the abbreviation of PCT for its new time zone.

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The designation replaces the use of Pacific standard time and Pacific daylight time that were previously used, depending on the time of year.

The B.C. government announced in March its plan to remain on daylight time.

Clocks in B.C. are normally turned back in November but they will remain the same, in a move the provincial government says will provide “consistency and fewer disruptions to sleep patterns and daily routines.”

Yukon made the change six years ago, while Alberta followed B.C.’s move this year and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced on Thursday that the province would stay on year-round daylight time.