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Canada

Weapons, cellphones, drugs among $112K in contraband seized at N.B. prison

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 4, 2026 10:27 am
1 min read
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) seized contraband items, including hashish, tobacco, handmade alcohol, and cellphones at Atlantic Institution, a maximum security federal institution in New Brunswick.
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) seized contraband items, including hashish, tobacco, handmade alcohol, and cellphones at Atlantic Institution, a maximum security federal institution in New Brunswick. Provided/Correctional Service Canada
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Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says it’s stepping up measures to prevent contraband from entering its prisons, and has recently seized packages at a maximum security institution in New Brunswick containing handmade alcohol, edged weapons, and cell phones.

The items were seized on Aug. 31 at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., and also included hashish, tobacco, shatter (cannabis concentrate), vaping devices, a USB key, and a USB card reader.

In a Friday news release, CSC says the total estimated value of the items is $112,150.

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To prevent drugs from entering institutions, CSC says it uses tools such as ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, property, inmates, and visitors.

The federal agency has also set up an anonymous tip line at 1‑866‑780‑3784 for reporting contraband and activities at federal institutions.

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“These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions,” CSC said.

Click to play video: 'Prisoners’ advocates wary of body scanners'
Prisoners’ advocates wary of body scanners

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