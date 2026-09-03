Rent control threshold expanding to $2,000 a month in Manitoba, province says

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The Manitoba government says it’s following through on a commitment to expand rent control in the province.

It says renters paying up to $2,000 per month will be included in the province’s rent-control program starting next year, up from the existing threshold of $1,670.

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It says the expansion should mean at least 2,000 additional rental units will be covered by the program.

Landlords can only increase rents by three per cent next year for rent-control units, while the limit is 1.8 per cent this year.

There are various exemptions, including for rental units less than 20 years old.

The NDP government proposed the rent control expansion in March.