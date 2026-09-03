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2 comments

  1. Dee
    September 3, 2026 at 9:57 am

    See, the Carney government plans are working. Home prices are going down.

    Of course, the fact the economy has become so bad that you cannot afford a ‘dog house’s, much less a home we will not talk about.

  2. B
    September 3, 2026 at 8:49 am

    993,410 average price? Lol. Gen Z is gonna be living in their parents basement

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Economy

Toronto Area home sales down 2% in August, prices dip below $1M: board

By Sammy Hudes The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2026 7:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Home sales fall in Calgary and climb in Toronto, while prices decline'
Business Matters: Home sales fall in Calgary and climb in Toronto, while prices decline
WATCH: Business Matters: Home sales fall in Calgary and climb in Toronto, while prices decline – Jul 3, 2026
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Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area were down in August compared with a year ago as prices also continued to fall.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says 5,057 homes changed hands last month, down 2.1 per cent year-over-year, while sales also fell 1.3 per cent from July on a seasonally adjusted basis.

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The average selling price stood at $993,410, down 2.7 per cent year-over-year, while the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 4.5 per cent.

It’s the second time this year that the average selling price has dipped below the $1-million level, after January marked the first instance of that happening in five years.

There were 12,075 new listings on the market in August, down 14.1 per cent from last year.

TRREB president Daniel Steinfeld says that if inventory tightens and home prices begin to rise, some buyers may face a trade-off between waiting for greater economic certainty and purchasing before prices move higher.

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