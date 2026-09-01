Students back at former MITT campus after rocky transition amid school closure

Send this page to someone via email

College students and staff are shifting back to school on Tuesday at the former Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology campus after a challenging transition period with RRC Polytech.

The federal government announced international student caps in 2024, which has left many post-secondary institutions generating less revenue, as international students pay about three times the amount of tuition compared to domestic students.

MITT was closed after a 55 per cent decrease in international students, according to its announcement in January. Global News previously reported that the transition had caused confusion among students about their classes, credentials and the future of their school.

“There had been some bumps [a layoff procedure when someone is moved from a position], but for the most part things have been moving along. We’re getting our questions answered,” said Patrick Taggart, a nine-year former MITT Millwright program instructor.

Story continues below advertisement

Nineteen of MITT’s programs were absorbed by RRC Polytech. The former MITT campus on Henlow Bay is shared both by RRC Polytech and outgoing MITT students.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RRC Polytech’s international student enrolment is down approximately 27 per cent, current projections show, compared to this time last year, said Lauren Parsons, acting manager of communications and public relations at RRC Polytech.

“That’s impacted us just like every other post-secondary institution,” said Fred Meier, RRC Polytech President and CEO, noting domestic enrolment is up 3 per cent this year. “In that math, you would need three times as many (international students) that are leaving.”

Meier said there are 400 new students admitted to RRC Polytech South Winnipeg Campus this year.

MITT and RRC Polytech have been working closely together to support a positive start to the academic year, said Alyson Pile, the executive director and external relations at MITT, in an emailed statement on Monday.

Formerly enrolled MITT students will graduate with MITT credentials.