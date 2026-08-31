Deceased man identified by Winnipeg police, family notified

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Winnipeg police have identified a man who died after he was found unresponsive last month.

The man, whose identity was not provided by police, was located by officers at the corner of Main Street and James Avenue on July 28. He died in hospital a day later, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release.

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Police issued a composite sketch of the man in hopes of identifying him. Those efforts were successful, the release said, adding that his family has been notified.

Police said further details about the man’s identity will not be shared out of respect for his family.