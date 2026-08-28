Winnipeg police seek help identifying deceased man

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Winnipeg police are asking the public for help identifying a man who died after being found unresponsive last month.

The man was at the corner of Main Street and James Avenue around 7 p.m. on July 28, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release. He was taken to the Health Sciences Centre by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, where he died the following day.

Police believe his death was not the result of foul play.

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Manitoba’s Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, alongside the WPS Forensic Sciences Unit (IDENT) and the province’s integrated missing persons coordination centre have tried to identify him. Despite using “numerous investigative avenues,” his identity is still not known.

He is described as five foot seven with a thinner build, police said. They did not provide his exact age but said he was in his 40s to 60s. The man had dark, recently shaved hair and a thin moustache.

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He had brown eyes and a half-inch scar above his left eye, near his eyebrow and nose. Police said he also had a one-to two-inch-long scar under the right side of his ribcage.

The man had an older, faded tattoo on his right hand, possibly of the letters “MK.”

When police found him, he was wearing light blue Levi’s jeans, a grey T-shirt, black steel-toed boots and an orange-and-white striped belt.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Manitoba Integrated Missing Persons Coordination Centre at 204-986-6250.