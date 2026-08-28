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3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    August 28, 2026 at 2:56 pm

    Bye bye boomers, too bad your mom didn’t do the world a favour and swallow you instead of hatching your dumbass

  2. Gord Hasay
    August 28, 2026 at 2:47 pm

    Yet Alexis Miestowski hasn’t said anything about this. I presume she was paid to be in the ad and that she has a sense of humour.
    It’s just a ‘tempest in a tea pot’!
    “This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang but a whimper.” T.S. Eliot
    The manufactured grievance industry, a collection of over-inflated “issues” that few legitimately care about outside of fashionable social media settings

  3. Bye bye boomers.
    August 28, 2026 at 2:29 pm

    Boomers are the biggest losers on the planet.

    It’s just a funny commercial. Can’t wait till that generation is finally gone. With how slobby and unhealthy they are, it’s just a matter of a few more years.

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Trending

Callaway Golf cuts ties with Good Good Golf over driver ad backlash

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted August 28, 2026 1:34 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Callaway parts ways with Good Good over ad showing woman being shoved to ground'
Callaway parts ways with Good Good over ad showing woman being shoved to ground
Callaway parts ways with Good Good over ad showing woman being shoved to ground
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Callaway Golf has severed ties with brand partner Good Good Golf following backlash over an advertisement for a golf driver that showed a man aggressively pushing a woman to the ground.

The company announced the end of the partnership on Thursday in an Instagram post, noting it was committing $1 million to support organizations working to prevent violence against women.

“These actions do not undo the harm caused or excuse our role in it. We sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt, disappointed or offended by the incident,” the company wrote in reference to the online ad that depicted Garrett Clark — Good Good Golf’s co-founder —pushing professional golfer Alexis Miestowski to the ground and saying, “Do not touch my new driver.”

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Good Good Golf also wrote on social Media Thursday that it had decided to “step away” as the title sponsor of a PGA Tour event scheduled for the fall.

“We recognize that we have work to do as an organization, and our focus right now is on our team, our culture and ensuring we learn from this situation.”

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“We are grateful for our relationship with the PGA Tour and appreciate their partnership over the years. We remain committed to earning back trust, and we hope to work together again in the future,” the statement concluded.

Clark also released a video in which he apologized for his role in the ad and on behalf of the company.

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“This is not at all what we stand for,” he said, before sharing some insight into the ad’s creative brief.

Clark said his company’s marketing team had wanted to “recreate” the 2026 hit horror film Obsession, by having his character in the adbecome obsessed with his driver.” 

“Looking back, super dumb concept, terrible ad in general, not the greatest idea,” he said, adding that he did not actually tackle the woman in the advertisement.

Earlier this week, Good Good Golf and Callaway issued separate apologies for the ad, which was deleted shortly after it was posted.

Callaway CEO Chip Brewer said in a statement Tuesday that his company made a mistake and was taking it “very seriously,” while implementing changes to its approvals process and ordering “internal” and “external” investigations to ensure “this will never happen again.”

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Callaway is an established golf equipment manufacturer, while Good Good Golf began as a YouTube channel that, as of 2025, has expanded into an independent media company amid an explosion in the popularity of YouTube golf content.

Good Good Golf, whose content is popular among young recreational golfers, announced last year that it received $45 million in funding from a consortium of investors, including Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

Top professional golfers on the traditional circuit have also moved to YouTube content creation, including major champion Bryson DeChambeau, who has amassed more than 2.8 million subscribers.

Fans watch him play golf at some of the world’s most exclusive courses, complete record-breaking challenges and play with the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Hart and Adam Sandler.

U.S President Donald Trump has even appeared in a video with DeChambeau, where the two attempt to complete a full round of golf in under 5o strokes. The video was created before Trump began his second term.

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