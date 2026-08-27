Another MLA leaves BC Conservative Party as Bruce Banman announces exit

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Another MLA has announced they are leaving the BC Conservative Party.

Bruce Banman, MLA for Abbotsford-South, issued a statement on Thursday saying that “after numerous conversations with many of my constituents, it has become clear under the new leadership and direction of the Conservative Party of BC, an NDP win is becoming increasingly likely. For the sake of the future of this province, we must defeat this NDP government.”

He said that since the leadership race concluded and Kerry-Lynne Findlay was selected to lead the party, he is hearing from constituents and “seeing with my own eyes, the political tent needed to defeat the NDP getting smaller, not larger.

“The goal in politics is to make the tent bigger. To listen to the majority. It’s not about left or right. It’s about doing what’s right.”

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Banman joins Brennan Day, Teresa Wat, Rosayln Bird, Ian Paton and Peter Milobar as recent defectors from the BC Conservatives.

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They have all cited concerns about Findlay’s leadership as a reason for leaving the party.

“People of all walks of life tell me we need a group to pull together, defeat this NDP government, open up our vast resources again and bring prosperity back to the province they and I so deeply love,” Banman said in a statement.

“Person after person has informed me they have decided that our new leader is unelectable. So, with a heavy heart, I am announcing today I am joining an ever-increasing number of MLAs to sit as an Independent MLA in the BC Legislature. I would encourage my fellow MLAs, regardless of political affiliation, to join me.”

Only four days ago, Findlay posted this tweet and a photo of her and Banman together.

Thank you, Abbotsford! It was wonderful to spend the afternoon with so many of you at our community Meet & Greet. A special thank you to MLAs Bruce Banman, Korky Neufeld, Reann Gasper and Harman Bhangu for hosting us and for the work they do for their communities every single… pic.twitter.com/qjy0TfpB0r — Kerry-Lynne Findlay (@KerryLynneFindl) August 23, 2026