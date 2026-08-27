Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    August 27, 2026 at 8:08 pm

    Eby wins by doing nothing

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Another MLA leaves BC Conservative Party as Bruce Banman announces exit

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 27, 2026 7:43 pm
1 min read
B.C. Conservative MLA Bruce Banman listens during a news conference in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
B.C. Conservative MLA Bruce Banman listens during a news conference in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Another MLA has announced they are leaving the BC Conservative Party.

Bruce Banman, MLA for Abbotsford-South, issued a statement on Thursday saying that “after numerous conversations with many of my constituents, it has become clear under the new leadership and direction of the Conservative Party of BC, an NDP win is becoming increasingly likely. For the sake of the future of this province, we must defeat this NDP government.”

He said that since the leadership race concluded and Kerry-Lynne Findlay was selected to lead the party, he is hearing from constituents and “seeing with my own eyes, the political tent needed to defeat the NDP getting smaller, not larger.

“The goal in politics is to make the tent bigger. To listen to the majority. It’s not about left or right. It’s about doing what’s right.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Banman joins Brennan Day, Teresa Wat, Rosayln Bird, Ian Paton and Peter Milobar as recent defectors from the BC Conservatives.

Story continues below advertisement

They have all cited concerns about Findlay’s leadership as a reason for leaving the party.

“People of all walks of life tell me we need a group to pull together, defeat this NDP government, open up our vast resources again and bring prosperity back to the province they and I so deeply love,” Banman said in a statement.

“Person after person has informed me they have decided that our new leader is unelectable. So, with a heavy heart, I am announcing today I am joining an ever-increasing number of MLAs to sit as an Independent MLA in the BC Legislature. I would encourage my fellow MLAs, regardless of political affiliation, to join me.”

Only four days ago, Findlay posted this tweet and a photo of her and Banman together.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices