Arrests made in thefts of bikes belonging to charity cyclists in Winnipeg

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Two people have been arrested in connection to the theft of two high-end bikes from charity cyclists in Winnipeg.

The bikes, worth a combined $15,000, belonged to a pair of New Brunswick men who stopped in Winnipeg while cycling across Canada to raise money for men’s mental health and Movember Canada. The road bikes were stolen from a car rack while it was parked in the 400 block of Portage Avenue in late July.

On Aug. 7, at 5:30 p.m., patrolling officers spotted a 60-year-old man allegedly riding one of the bikes in the 1800 block of Bannatyne Avenue West, according to a news release from Winnipeg police.

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He was arrested and is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was released on an appearance notice.

The bike was returned to its owner. The other stolen bike is still missing.

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Following the arrest, Winnipeg police identified a second suspect after determining the 60-year-old obtained the bike in a trade with the alleged thief, police said.

A 42-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday at Notre Dame Avenue and Balmoral Street “as a result of proactive enforcement on the open drug use initiative,” police said, adding that officers also seized a small amount of methamphetamine.

He is facing charges, including two counts of theft over $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of fentanyl. He was also charged in relation to a warrant for failing to comply with probation.

He remains in custody.