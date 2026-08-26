1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and police remain on scene following an officer-involved shooting in southeast Calgary overnight Tuesday.

Police said they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to attend a home located on the 200 block of Legacy Circle. Police have not said what the call was reporting.

Police have not released details of the response but said the person they were responding for has died.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation.

Neighbours in the area told Global News they were woken up between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Wednesday and asked to evacuate due to a gas leak. They were allowed back in their homes a short time later.

While details are sparse, Nate Nicker, who lives on the same street, said Calgary police and emergency services have become a common sight in the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve seen [them] on this street a number of times,” he said. “I wasn’t really sure what that was all about.”

But for others, the incident has left them shaken.

“It’s terrible,” Jeremy Siemens said. “It’s not what you think.”

Calgary police said an update will be given later Wednesday.