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Crime

1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Calgary

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted August 26, 2026 10:29 am
1 min read
police shooting Calgary View image in full screen
Officers remain on scene after a police-involved shooting in southeast Calgary overnight Tuesday. Global News
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One person is dead and police remain on scene following an officer-involved shooting in southeast Calgary overnight Tuesday.

Police said they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to attend a home located on the 200 block of Legacy Circle. Police have not said what the call was reporting.

Police have not released details of the response but said the person they were responding for has died.

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The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation.

Neighbours in the area told Global News they were woken up between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Wednesday and asked to evacuate due to a gas leak. They were allowed back in their homes a short time later.

While details are sparse, Nate Nicker, who lives on the same street, said Calgary police and emergency services have become a common sight in the community.

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“I’ve seen [them] on this street a number of times,” he said. “I wasn’t really sure what that was all about.”

But for others, the incident has left them shaken.

“It’s terrible,” Jeremy Siemens said. “It’s not what you think.”

Calgary police said an update will be given later Wednesday.

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