150 years later, Treaty 6 brings people together to reflect and recommit

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This weekend people are returning to where history was made.

On Aug. 23 and Sept. 9, 1876, at Fort Carlton and Fort Pitt, Treaty 6 was signed, establishing an agreement between the Crown and the First Nations leaders.

“It’s about honouring that original vision, how we’re supposed to live together in peace and harmony and friendship on these lands, sharing these lands together,” said Kathy Walker, Treaty Commissioner of Saskatchewan.

Treaty 6 was signed by representatives of the British Crown and leaders of First Nations, primarily Plains Cree, Woods Cree, Assiniboine, Saulteaux and Dene.

At the time, in 1876, the Crown wanted to settle in the west.

Walker said during negotiations, First Nations leaders wanted to ensure a bright future for younger generations, especially with a bison population in decline and smallpox taking its toll.

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“And so, it was to address those things, but it was also because they knew that newcomers were coming to settle. And they wanted to make sure there was a framework in place so they could relate with one another in a good way,” Walker said.

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The four-day gathering at Fort Carlton, which got underway on Thursday, is an opportunity to reflect on a pivotal moment in Saskatchewan history.

Walker said it’s about taking stock of where we’re at, reaffirming and recommitting 150 years later. Those attending this weekend will be able to do that with the actual, original parchment in their midst.

Beardy’s & Okemasis Cree Nation Chief Ed Ananas arranged to bring it back to Saskatchewan for the event.

He said he got the idea during a trip to Ottawa last year, seeing it for the first time in person.

“To view that document, that close to me, it was very humbling,” said Ananas.

It will be the first time ever the historical document has left archives. Along with the original parchment, the Red Pheasant First Nation treaty medal will also be on display.

Medals exchanged in 1876 were symbolic of a commitment to relationship building, depicting a handshake and a buried hatchet.

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“We are all treaty people, yourself and myself included. And everyone who comes to see this beautiful medal is on the journey with us,” said Darlene Brander, president of the Saskatchewan Indigenous Cultural Centre.

At Fort Carlton this weekend, the focus is on remembering the agreement and reflecting on what it asks of everyone who lives here today.