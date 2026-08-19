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Manitoba farmers harvest crops while reflecting on a ‘volatile’ year

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted August 19, 2026 8:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba farmers harvests crops reflecting on ‘volatile’ year'
Manitoba farmers harvests crops reflecting on ‘volatile’ year
Manitoba producers are harvesting their fields and reflecting on the after extreme weathers, tariffs, and rising prices farming season.
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Manitoba producers are harvesting their fields and reflecting on a farming season marked by extreme weather, tariffs and rising prices.

Brad Saluk grows wheat, soybeans and beans on his 2,200-acre farm and lost some acres due to the weather.

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“Every acre counts. Profit is profit no matter what, and we’re gonna lose 60 acres of crop,” said Saluk, who’s been farming for 38 years.

The province said crop conditions across Manitoba remain “favourable,” but the season has created quality risks for some producers.

Jill Verwey, president of Keystone Agricultural Producers, said it’s hard to estimate crop quality, but she thinks most yields are good and above average.

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