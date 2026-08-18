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North York crash sends 3 people to hospital

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted August 18, 2026 5:33 pm
1 min read
3 people are in hospital after a crash in North York Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
3 people are in hospital after a crash in North York Tuesday afternoon. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
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Toronto paramedics say three people are in hospital after a crash in North York.

First responders were called to the Don Mills Road and Mogul Drive area just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

On scene they found three cars with damage and debris strewn across the road.

One of the victims taken to hospital had serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

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The other two victims were transported with minor injuries.

Drivers can expect delays in the area as investigators work to determine what led to the crash.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police launch 2 week e-bike, e-scooter safety blitz'
Toronto police launch 2 week e-bike, e-scooter safety blitz

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