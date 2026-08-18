North York crash sends 3 people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto paramedics say three people are in hospital after a crash in North York.

First responders were called to the Don Mills Road and Mogul Drive area just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

On scene they found three cars with damage and debris strewn across the road.

One of the victims taken to hospital had serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The other two victims were transported with minor injuries.

Drivers can expect delays in the area as investigators work to determine what led to the crash.